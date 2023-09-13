Davina McCall says she would have returned to Big Brother

Davina McCall has admitted she would have loved to return to Big Brother.

The hit reality series will be back on UK TV this year with a brand new reboot on ITV2.

It’s five years since the show last aired on Channel 5 and more than a decade since Davina waved goodbye as host on Channel 4 in 2011.

Appearing today on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Davina spoke about the show’s return with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

She shared: “I think they wanted to go like fresh. New start, fresh start, younger, I know. I do understand, I think it’s quite a good idea.”

Asked if she would have returned, Davina revealed: “Of course I would! But do you know in retrospect, I’m being really honest now, I would have done it, but in retrospect, I don’t think I would have been right now, when I look at it, I think it probably wasn’t the right fit for me.

“I think it’s nostalgic for me, but it’s come a long way since I hosted it, and I am a different person, I’m not that different, no but I’m joking, when I saw AJ [Odudu] and Will [Best] at the NTA’s because I wasn’t sure how that was going to work or anything, but seeing them together, I was like, oh okay I get it. I think this is going to be good.”

She continued: “Oh he’s good, he’s great. He is really funny. And them together. Because it’s all about the connection with the people, it’s very important, but I spoke to AJ, I had to go ‘I used to do this show when it started, but don’t worry about that’ but what I did want to do, I did think it was quite daunting, I wanted to give her my blessing, I know that I didn’t need to give her my blessing, but I wanted to pass on the baton, and talking to her and hearing her talk about it, it’s in safe hands.

“She knows what a big responsibility it is, she totally gets how serious it is. And she is taking it really seriously, so yes, guys, you have my permission to get really into it, let’s get behind it people.”

For now, you can watch Davina as host of ITV1’s new dating show My Mum, Your Dad.

Big Brother will air on ITV2 and ITVX from October.

