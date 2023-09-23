The early favourites on Strictly Come Dancing have been revealed ahead of this weekend’s live show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Saturday and already the celebrities are battling it out, in the betting at least.

Ahead of the first live performances, Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier is the current favourite at 3/1 to win Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Bobby Brazier. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Last week’s launch episode revealed he is partnered with professional Dianne Buswell. Since the announcement, the couple have seen strong support in the betting market with punters making them the duo to beat.

Other contenders in the chasing pack include The One Show’s Angela Scanlon, currently at odds of 9/2 to be victorious. Scanlon will aim to continue the tradition of television presenters excelling on the dance floor, following in the footsteps of past winners like Natasha Kaplinsky, Ore Oduba, Stacey Dooley, and last year’s champion, Hamza Yassin.

Layton Williams comes next and stands at 5/1 in the odds, with punters hoping his previous dancing experience might give him an edge. The former Bad Education star will be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin.

Newsreader and presenter Angela Rippon, due to be Strictly’s oldest-ever contestant at 78 is currently sitting on longer odds of 20/1. Rippon will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bill Bailey, who achieved an unexpected victory at the age of 55 in series 17.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, said: “Before the launch episode, punters already thought Bobby Brazier was the contestant to beat in this year’s Strictly. Now, after producers paired him perfectly with fan favourite Dianne Buswell our customers firmly believe this couple will be waltzing their way to the Glitter Ball trophy.

Angela Scanlon. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

“The young duo will appeal to the same demographic, and they are both great fun and high energy, which will make them very popular with viewers. Following a successful shift from modelling to the Queen Vic, Bobby will be hoping that his next move to the famous boards will score him and Dianne a perfect 40!

“One thing is for sure, once the dancing gets underway next weekend no one at home will be going to make the tea once these two hit the floor!”

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show airs Saturday night on BBC One at 6:15PM.

No one will head home this week but the judges’ marks will carry forward to next weekend where the first elimination will take place.