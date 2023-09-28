tellymix
RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2023 contestants Instagram, TikTok, Twitter usernames from season 5

Published by Josh Darvill
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 has arrived and here’s where to follow the Queens on social media.

Twelve brand new contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As always, the queens will have to slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Judging them will be RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a line up of special guest judges.

The ten competing queens are: Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson and Banksie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 airs Thursdays at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below…

Follow the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queens

Alexis Saint Pete

28-year-old from London
Instagram username: @alexis_saint_pete
Twitter username: @AlexisSaintPet1
TikTok username: @alexis_saint_pete

 

Banksie

23-year-old from Manchester
Instagram username: @therealbanksie
Twitter username: @whoisbanksie
therealbanksie

 

Cara Melle

26-year-old from London
Instagram username: @tastemycaramelle
Twitter username: @TheCaraMelle
TikTok username: @carathegoddess

 

DeDeLicious

20-year-old from Kent
Instagram username: @dede_licious_
Twitter username: @DedeLicious6
TikTok username: @dedelicious_

 

Ginger Johnson

34-year-old from County Durham
Instagram username: @houseofjohnson
Twitter username: @GingerJohnson_

 

Kate Butch

26-year-old from Derbyshire
Instagram username: @thekatebutch
TikTok username: @thekatebutch

 

Michael Marouli

39-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne
Instagram username: @michaelmarouli
TikTok username: @michaelmarouliofficial

 

Miss Naomi Carter

23-year-old from Doncaster
Instagram username: @missnaomicarterofficial
TikTok username: @missnaomicarter

 

Tomara Thomas

25-year-old from Hartlepool
Instagram username: @tomarathomas_
Twitter username: @TOMARATHOMAS_
TikTok username: @tomarathomas_

 

Vicki Vivacious

36-year-old from Cornwall
Instagram username: @vickivivaciousofficial
Twitter username: @Vicki_Vivacious
TikTok username: @vickivivacious

 

The brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will start on Thursday, 28 September on BBC Three and iPlayer.

