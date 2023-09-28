RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2023 contestants Instagram, TikTok, Twitter usernames from season 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 has arrived and here’s where to follow the Queens on social media.
Twelve brand new contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
As always, the queens will have to slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Judging them will be RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a line up of special guest judges.
The ten competing queens are: Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson and Banksie.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 airs Thursdays at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below…
Follow the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queens
Alexis Saint Pete
28-year-old from London
Instagram username: @alexis_saint_pete
Twitter username: @AlexisSaintPet1
TikTok username: @alexis_saint_pete
Banksie
23-year-old from Manchester
Instagram username: @therealbanksie
Twitter username: @whoisbanksie
Cara Melle
26-year-old from London
Instagram username: @tastemycaramelle
Twitter username: @TheCaraMelle
TikTok username: @carathegoddess
DeDeLicious
20-year-old from Kent
Instagram username: @dede_licious_
Twitter username: @DedeLicious6
TikTok username: @dedelicious_
Ginger Johnson
34-year-old from County Durham
Instagram username: @houseofjohnson
Twitter username: @GingerJohnson_
Kate Butch
26-year-old from Derbyshire
Instagram username: @thekatebutch
TikTok username: @thekatebutch
Michael Marouli
39-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne
Instagram username: @michaelmarouli
TikTok username: @michaelmarouliofficial
Miss Naomi Carter
23-year-old from Doncaster
Instagram username: @missnaomicarterofficial
TikTok username: @missnaomicarter
Tomara Thomas
25-year-old from Hartlepool
Instagram username: @tomarathomas_
Twitter username: @TOMARATHOMAS_
TikTok username: @tomarathomas_
Vicki Vivacious
36-year-old from Cornwall
Instagram username: @vickivivaciousofficial
Twitter username: @Vicki_Vivacious
TikTok username: @vickivivacious
