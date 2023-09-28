RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2023 contestants Instagram, TikTok, Twitter usernames from season 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 has arrived and here’s where to follow the Queens on social media.

Twelve brand new contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As always, the queens will have to slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Judging them will be RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a line up of special guest judges.

The ten competing queens are: Kate Butch, DeDeLicious, Vicki Vivacious, Cara Melle, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas, Alexis Saint Pete, Miss Naomi Carter, Ginger Johnson and Banksie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 airs Thursdays at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Meet the Queens and their social media usernames below…

Follow the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queens

Alexis Saint Pete

28-year-old from London

Instagram username: @alexis_saint_pete

Twitter username: @AlexisSaintPet1

TikTok username: @alexis_saint_pete

Banksie

23-year-old from Manchester

Instagram username: @therealbanksie

Twitter username: @whoisbanksie

therealbanksie

Cara Melle

26-year-old from London

Instagram username: @tastemycaramelle

Twitter username: @TheCaraMelle

TikTok username: @carathegoddess

DeDeLicious

20-year-old from Kent

Instagram username: @dede_licious_

Twitter username: @DedeLicious6

TikTok username: @dedelicious_

Ginger Johnson

34-year-old from County Durham

Instagram username: @houseofjohnson

Twitter username: @GingerJohnson_

Kate Butch

26-year-old from Derbyshire

Instagram username: @thekatebutch

TikTok username: @thekatebutch

Michael Marouli

39-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne

Instagram username: @michaelmarouli

TikTok username: @michaelmarouliofficial

Miss Naomi Carter

23-year-old from Doncaster

Instagram username: @missnaomicarterofficial

TikTok username: @missnaomicarter

Tomara Thomas

25-year-old from Hartlepool

Instagram username: @tomarathomas_

Twitter username: @TOMARATHOMAS_

TikTok username: @tomarathomas_

Vicki Vivacious

36-year-old from Cornwall

Instagram username: @vickivivaciousofficial

Twitter username: @Vicki_Vivacious

TikTok username: @vickivivacious

The brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will start on Thursday, 28 September on BBC Three and iPlayer.