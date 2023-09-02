Great British Bake Off ditches national-themed weeks to avoid causing offence

The Great British Bake Off: Paul and Prue.

The new series of the Great British Bake Off will ditch its country-themed weeks in order to avoid causing offence.

The show last year faced backlash for its ‘culturally insensitive’ Mexican week which followed a German week in 2021 and a Japan week in 2020.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bake Off’s executive producer Kieran Smith said: “We didn’t want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat.

“We’re not doing any national themes this year.”

The new series of Bake Off will instead go ‘back to basics’ following other complaints that recent episodes have featured more cooking than baking

Smith shared: “We’re going very traditional. We’re doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, Chocolate, plus Party Cakes is a new theme.

“No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love.”

Judge Paul Hollywood added: “We chose this year’s challenges very carefully to be approachable.

“In a way, we’ve returned to the philosophy of the first three series. There are some beautiful classic ones and they’ve been a big success.”

Meanwhile the 2023 series of the Great British Bake Off will welcome Alison Hammond to the tent.

Having previously appeared in the show’s Celebrity spin-off, Alison will takeover as co-host from Matt Lucas alongside Noel Fielding.

Alison said: “It’s weird but I felt like this was something I was always meant to do.

“I just knew it in my heart. I felt a little bit sick I wanted it so badly. When I found out I’d got it, I was proper excited. Genuinely couldn’t wait to get started. Matt sent me a good luck voice note, which was really lovely.”

The new series of the Great British Bake Off launches on Channel 4 later this month (September) with a start date to be announced.