The Great British Bake Off is back for 2023 with a new presenter and a start date on the way!

What will be the fourteenth series of the baking competition will arrive on Channel 4 this autumn.

It will see a brand new line up of amateur bakers enter the iconic tent in an attempt to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Meanwhile there will be a new face in the tent after host Matt Lucas departed the series.

Alison Hammond will takeover for the upcoming series, alongside returning Noel Fielding.

Alison said: “Finally I can talk about it! I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers. It’s a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started.”

The new series will begin in September 2023 on Channel 4 with an exact start date to be announced.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer in the video below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPdM8sU16B0

Matt announced on social media last year he was stepping down from the show because of scheduling commitments.

The TV star and comedian told fans on Twitter “xxx Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.”

Past series of Bake Off are available to watch online now on Channel4.com