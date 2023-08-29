Here’s who’s left on the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line up as the show heads into the semi-final week.

The past four weeks have seen a series of heats which have whittled down the show’s original twenty celebs to just eight.

In a series of culinary challenges the stars had to impress judges John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace to make it through to this week’s semi-finals.

Celebrity Masterchef S18: Luca Bish, Jamelia, Marcus Brigstocke, Shazia Mirza. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Eight celebs now face another week of challenges as they compete to make next week’s grand final.

Who’s on Celebrity MasterChef this week?

The eight celebs who are in the semi-finals include singer Max George, comedian Shazia Mirza, actress Amy Walsh and Love Island star Luca Bish.

Joining them are comic Marcus Brigstocke, TV personality Mica Ven, opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans and actor, singer & songwriter Jamelia.

In the first round of the semi-finals, the celebrity contestants are once again put to the test of their teamwork skills. Their journey takes them to County Durham, where they visit the Beamish Museum – an interactive museum that vividly portrays the history of the North East. This is where their most challenging trial awaits them.

Facing the unfamiliar setting of outdoor tents and using equipment they haven’t encountered before, the participants must rise to the occasion by preparing a lavish feast for the museum’s staff and volunteers, totalling 100 people.

Divided into two teams, they are confronted with a tight deadline of just two and a half hours to craft four delectable dishes each. Racing against time, they strive to deliver an impressive culinary spread.

As the sun sets on the museum, the competition shifts back to the familiar MasterChef kitchen. Here, the celebrities are tasked with a final challenge – creating the ultimate sandwich that will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef continues its new series with episodes on Tuesday, 29 August at 8PM; Thursday, 31 August at 8PM and Friday, 1 September at 9PM.