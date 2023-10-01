Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair start date and all about new ITVBe show

The Madeleys are opening their doors to a family reality show for the first time as we get to see them as we’ve never seen them before.

New reality TV show Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair begins on ITVBe and ITVX on Monday, 9 October at 9PM.

At the heart of the series is Richard and Judy’s daughter Chloe, who’s just become a mum for the very first time.

With her parents even more involved in her life and husband former rugby star James Haskell forging a new career as a DJ, Chloe is navigating complex family dynamics, a busy career and motherhood.

We see TV royalty Richard and Judy as doting grandparents supporting Chloe through the tough early months of motherhood and enjoying their ever-growing family as we follow them on family days out and family holidays.

In the opening episode, Grandad Richard and Nonna Judy pay a visit for Sunday lunch, and it marks Baby Bodhi’s inaugural trip to the zoo. Meanwhile, Chloe and James take on the task of babyproofing their house.

Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair airs on Monday, 9 October at 9PM on ITVBe and ITVX.