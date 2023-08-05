Adam Collard could return to Love Island AGAIN for new 'all stars' series

Adam Collard has hinted he could be set to return to Love Island for a third time.

Adam originally joined the ITV2 series in 2018 before making a return last summer.

Now he’s hinted he may be back again for a rumoured ‘All Stars’ show next year.

Love Island: SR8: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam.

“Would I do it again, I don’t know. Never say never, I wouldn’t rule it out,” he told the Daily Mail.

Adam added: “I know I felt a little weird going in the second time and I think the AllStars would do a bit better because everyone is in the same boat.

“When I went in I got singled out a bit because people didn’t know if I was there for love or if I was there to mess it all up.”

For now, Adam is gearing up to appear in a different reality dating show.

It was recently announced he had joined the cast of the new series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

He said of filming: “Celebs Go Dating is a lot of fun, a really good cast it’s a lot more lighthearted and less serious.”

The rumoured ‘All Stars’ Love Island’s series is said to air next year on ITV2 in place of the show’s previous winter series.

In a twist, the cast will not only feature former islanders from the UK show but also ex contestants from past US and Australian seasons.

A source shared told the Daily Mail newspaper the spin off will feature “former Islanders who are still looking for love”

“In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favourites from the years gone by,” the insider added.

ITV has yet to officially announce the show, only confirming that Love Island will definitely be back in 2024.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 and online via the ITVX website.