Krishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is a journalist and broadcaster.

He is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, as well as reporting for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosting live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums and major crises.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

The news was revealed today (5 August) on Claudia Winkleman’s show on BBC Radio 2.

They are the fourth name to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 line up.

Friday saw the first three celebrities on this year’s Strictly cast revealed on The One Show.

Journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, West End performer Layton Williams and actress Amanda Abbington were all announced to be taking to the ballroom in the autumn.

Further rumoured celebs for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include media personality Steph McGovern, Wheelchair basketball player and TV hostAde Adepitan, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, actor Adam Thomas and 80s music icon Shakin Stevens.

Also rumoured The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon, presenter Zara McDermott, TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, TV chef Gino D’Acampo and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier .

Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Over on BBC Two’s It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will be joined by new co-host Fleur East who will take over from Rylan who stepped down.

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke will be back as judges for 2023.