Love Island winners Jess Harding & Sammy Root have spilled all on their time in the villa.

It was Jess & Sammy who won the 2023 summer series with Whitney Adebayo & Lochan Nowacki in second place.

Speaking today, Jess said: “I feel like it was a close call and everyone did so well. To win it is over the moon. Very positive, happy and overwhelmed.

“I feel like I’m ready to enjoy the outside world with Sammy, it’s been an amazing opportunity and I am grateful to start it and finish it as a winner so very happy.”

Sammy added: “It feels amazing, it’s hard to have any words for it really but it’s very surreal

“Like Jess said, when we were stood up there we looked at everyone and thought they were all worthy to win. It was hard to work it out. When our names were called it was a shock to the system, but a nice shock.

“It’s been a very very long journey and I’ve enjoyed every step of the way, the best two months of my life. It’s exciting for us to crack on on the outside.”

Speaking about their attraction to one another, Sammy shared: “I chose Jess as one of my first three dates. We said the whole time there was an instant spark there on the hot tub date. We carried it on and it got stronger.”

Jess agreed: “When you meet someone you just know if there’s an instant connection. We definitely had that. I’m happy to say I have a boyfriend. It all worked in my favour”

Now officially boyfriend and girlfriend, the pair went on to reveal their plans outside of the villa.

Sammy explained: “For us two it’s just a case of having had an intense two months we don’t want to rush anything. We want to do some travelling, have some fun together and take things as they come. We’re not going to rush anything, we’re very secure with each other.”

Jess added: “I feel like we want to go to Far East Asia. We definitely want to do that. We’re not in a rush to get a house. We’re both 22. We’re both young and we want to see the world, that’s something I have always wanted to do. ”

She concluded of her time on the show: “I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity. It has been the best. To say I’ve done this it’s amazing. I have learned a lot about myself. Parts of myself and how I have handled situations. I have matured and dealt with arguments.

“And trusting the process, realising if it’s meant to be it will be. Don’t chase a man, you have to trust in things.”

Sam said: “It’s been the most enjoyable experience, even now I know it’s over. I want to see friends and family. I will miss it a lot. It’s been unreal.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything. I have learned a lot about myself. I came in immature and wanted to mess about and have a laugh. To actually meet someone, I’ve matured a lot. I’m now in a relationship and have won the show – it’s made me a man now.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.