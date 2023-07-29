Les Dennis is the latest name rumoured for the 2023 cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

Les Dennis is a well-known British comedian, actor and television presenter.

He has had a successful career on screen and stage, presenting shows such as Family Fortunes, appearing in Coronation Street and starring in Hairspray: The Musical on the West End.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “The viewers are going to love Les. He is a TV icon and now he will be dancing on one of the most popular shows around.

“He might be about to turn 70 but he is a showman and he will be great entertainment for those watching at home. There is genuine excitement about Les taking part.”

More rumoured names for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Love Island star Zara McDermott, newsreader Angela Rippon, telly presenter Steph McGovern, chef Gino D’Acampo, actor Bobby Brazier and actor Adam Thomas.

Also rumoured Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, theatre performer Layton Williams, actor Nigel Harman, TV host Angela Scanlon, 80s music icon Shakin Stevens and Wheelchair basketball player and telly presenter Ade Adepitan.

The first confirmed celebrities will be confirmed next week.

Meanwhile, professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing this year include Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley, Nadiya Bychkova, Johannes Radebe, Nancy Xu, Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice and Carlos Gu.

Finishing the 2023 professionals cast are Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Kai Widdrington, Michelle Tsiakkas and Luba Mushtuk.

Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Behind the judges’ desk will be Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas with the all important paddles.

On spin-off series It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will be joined by Fleur East who takes over from Rylan who stepped down.