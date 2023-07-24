Here’s who’s currently favourite to win Love Island 2023 ahead of the final.

The winning couple will be crowned next Monday night by viewers, taking home the prize money.

As the Love Island finale approaches, fans are eagerly placing their bets on which couple will take home the coveted £50,000 and be crowned this year’s Love Island winners.

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Lochan. ©ITV Plc

According to the latest odds from Betway, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki are the clear favourites at 8/15 to win the show.

As the journey on Love Island comes to an end, the competition remains fierce, with Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas trailing behind as the second favourites with odds of 2/1. Sammy Root and Jess Harding are also in the running, with odds of 4/1 indicating they have a solid chance of clinching the top spot.

While the odds might favour some couples, the unpredictable nature of Love Island keeps fans on their toes. Zachariah and Molly are given odds of 18/1 and Mitchel and Ella B find themselves at the same odds of 50/1 as the least likely to be crowned winners.

As the excitement builds toward the grand final next week, viewers and betting enthusiasts alike are keeping a close eye on the remaining couples, speculating which pair will ultimately take home the prize money and be declared this year’s Love Island champions.

It’s important to note that odds can change rapidly as the show progresses, so fans eager to bet on their favourite couple should be sure to tune in nightly for all the latest from the villa.

As the final approaches, tension rises and Love Island fans around the world eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious in the quest for love and the £50,000 prize.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.