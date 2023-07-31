Love Island: SR10: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lochan and Whitney give their declarations as Tyrique and Ella look on. ©ITV Plc

It’s the Love Island 2023 summer final tonight as the public crown a winning couple.

After eight weeks, one of four couples will head home with up to £50,000 this evening.

Ahead of the live show on ITV2 from 9PM, there’s a hot favourite to take home the cash according to bookies Betfair.

Love Island: SR10: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders cheers: Ella, Tyrique, Zachariah, Molly, Jess, Sammy, Lochan and Whitney. ©ITV Plc

Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo are the strong frontrunners as the impressive 1/2 odds-on favourites to take home the coveted title during tonight’s live final.

But it’s not a completely one-horse race: Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas are closely following behind, with bookmakers giving them a promising 3/1 chance of securing the winning spot.

Next, Sammy Root and Jess Harding hold solid odds of 9/2.

Finally, Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh are considered the underdogs, facing longer odds of 25/1. Despite the odds stacked against them, anything can happen in the Love Island villa, and fans are eager to witness the final moments that will determine the winners of this season.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “After eight weeks of bombshells, romantic dates and shock dumpings, it looks like long standing favourites Lochan and Whitney will be taking home the win tonight. Having been backed by punters since Lochan’s entrance in the Casa Amor villa, the couple have a 1/2 chance of going all the way. Despite their rollercoaster journey in the villa, Tyrique and Ella are close on their heels at 3/1, while Sammy and Jess have a 9/2 of bagging themselves the £50k cash prize during the live final.

“However, punters clearly aren’t so compatible with Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, who are big outsiders with 25/1 odds of winning.”

Hosted by Maya Jama live from the Love Island Villa, tonight’s finale will feature interviews with the four final couples as viewers vote for their favourite of the final four.

One by one the results will be revealed, leaving the winners to take home the £50,000 prize money.

Love Island airs from 9PM on ITV2. You can also watch online via ITVX.