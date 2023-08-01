Love Island 2023 voting figures revealed after Jess & Sammy's victory

The Love Island 2023 voting results have been revealed following this summer’s final!

It was Jess Harding & Sammy Root who won the 2023 summer series with Whitney Adebayo & Lochan Nowacki in second place.

Ella Thomas & Tyrique Hyde finished the latest series in third while Molly Marsh & Zachariah Noble placed fourth.

Now ITV has unveiled the voting percentages from the final and it was quite a comfortable victory for Jess and Sammy.

They won with 35% of the vote with Whitney & Lochan on 27%.

Ella & Tyrique had 24% of the vote while Molly & Zach had 14%.

As the winning couple, Jess and Sammy split the £50,000 prize money between them.

Jess said in the final: “I feel like the road I have been on is so unexpected, but we’re here now.”

Sammy added: “For me, feelings is a big thing and I’m not great at it but at the same time when you’ve got a connection like this you end up going back.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2024 with a brand new season, once again hosted by Maya Jama.

Applications for Love Island’s next series in 2024 are open now.

You can apply for if you’re over 18 with a casting call reading: “The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

Meanwhile there’s one last instalment of Love Island for 2023 with a reunion special.

Airing Sunday, 6 August on ITV2 at 9PM, the reunion will see this year’s cast return to chat with host Maya about all the ups and downs over the past seven weeks.

She’ll get all the gossip from the group, including what’s happened since they’ve left the villa.