Celebrity MasterChef 2023 launches tonight with a brand new line up of famous faces.

The 18th series features a star-studded cast from the realms of music, comedy, drama, and show business, all vying for the coveted title of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 Champion.

Over the course of six weeks, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will embark on a culinary adventure, subjecting their taste buds to a sensory assault course.

Celebrity Masterchef: Dani Dyer prepares her Dinner Party Dish. Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Production

This week sees the first heat and, the spotlight is on five remarkable celebrities ready to take on the culinary challenge.

Those taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2023 this week are reality star Dani Dyer, actor James Buckley, comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke, TV personality Mica Ven, and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson.

The first task facing the aspiring chefs is the Under the Cloche challenge. Each celebrity is presented with a cloche, concealing a unique ingredient. With access to a well-stocked larder, they must use their creativity and skills to create one stunning plate of food, showcasing their hidden ingredient.

The pressure is on, with just over an hour on the clock to craft their dish from scratch, leaving the contestants with no room for error as they strive to impress the discerning judges.

For the final and ultimate test of culinary creativity in the opening episode of the week, the celebrities are tasked with preparing their dinner party dishes in a tight timeframe of just one hour and fifteen minutes. With adrenaline pumping and determination in full swing, the contestants work tirelessly in a final attempt to showcase their culinary talents to John and Gregg.

The stakes are high, and at the end of this intense challenge, one of them will face elimination, leaving behind their MasterChef dreams.

Who among these talented celebrities can handle the pressure and demonstrate to the judges that they possess the essential skills, creativity, and flair to advance in the competition?

Celebrity MasterChef airs this week on Wednesday, 2 August at 9PM; Thursday, 3 August at 8PM and Friday, 4 August at 8:30PM.