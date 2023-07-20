Charlotte Crosby returns to BBC Three with series two of Charlotte in Sunderland

Charlotte Crosby will return to BBC Three with a second series of Charlotte in Sunderland.

Airing later in 2023, Charlotte in Sunderland series two will pick up a few months after the conclusion of the first series.

Produced by Chatterbox Media, the original series saw Charlotte face a host of life changing moments including discovering she was pregnant with her first child, her partner Jake leaving Manchester and moving to the North East, her mum being diagnosed with cancer and the sad passing of her beloved nana Jean.

Charlotte Crosby. Credit: BBC/Chatterbox

The second series gets underway with Charlotte’s daughter Alba now seven months old – and Charlotte having some big plans for the rest of 2023…

Charlotte Crosby said: “I am so excited to announce that I am back on BBC Three in the Autumn for series 2 of Charlotte in Sunderland! Last year was and rollercoaster and the BBC and Chatterbox showed great sensitivity while filming some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life. I will treasure it forever as tribute to my lovely Nana Jean.

“Get ready for another amazing series which will bring everyone up to date with me Jake and Alba – and of course Mam and Dad. It will be full of lols and a few surprises!”

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three commented: “It is great to get Charlotte back once again giving viewers an access all areas pass to her entertaining world… the best bit is that off screen the team making it will be supporting local North East production talent develop – it’s a winning combo for sure.”

Charlotte in Sunderland series 2 will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

The first series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.