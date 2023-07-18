'Virgin Island': Channel 4 developing new dating show

Channel 4 is reportedly developing a brand new dating show featuring contestants who are virgins.

Dubbed ‘Virgin Island’, the new series will reportedly see singletons head on a luxury retreat at a sunny location.

But rather than the sort of folks we might see on Love Island – some of which have claimed to have slept with 300 people – the cast of this show would be a lot less experienced in the dating game.

A source described the planned programme to The Sun as “dating show with a real difference.”

They shared: “Instead of being desperate to bed one another, this programme will see them take tentative steps towards losing their virginity and look at some of the science and theory behind sexual attraction.

“Of course it has echoes of Love Island but it’s a bit more sophisticated and complicated than just lazing round a pool eyeing each other up before all pairing up for bedtime antics when the lights go out.”

The new series is the latest dating show to come to Channel 4.

In recent years the broadcaster has also launched The Love Trap with Joel Dommett, The Language of Love with Davina McCall andLet’s Make A Love Scene with Ellie Taylor

Meanwhile ITV recently announced its own new dating show My Mum, Your Dad which follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love.