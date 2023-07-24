Olivia Marries Her Match comes to ITVBe next month.

The brand new four-part special begins on Tuesday, 1 August at 9PM.

A teaser reveals: “Olivia Attwood is back and this time giving viewers an access-all-areas pass to her wedding day as she marries her fiancé, Blackburn Rovers professional footballer Bradley Dack in a glamorous and idyllic ceremony, in this next big stage of Olivia’s life.

Olivia Marries Her Match: SR3: EP1 On ITVBe. Pictured: Olivia Attwood

“Olivia Marries Her Match will follow Olivia and Brad every step of the way in their busy lives in the lead up to their big day, as they plan their lavish wedding and say ‘I do’. From wine tasting to dress fittings, to hen and stag parties nothing will be off limits as we see the highs and lows of organising a day to remember.

“As we get to know their families and friends, what dress will Olivia be wearing and what music will they dance their first dance to?”

In the first episode, Olivia and Brad have made a triumphant return, and the time has come for them to exchange their long-awaited vows.

As their wedding day draws nearer, the Attwood-Dack household is buzzing with anticipation, but the mounting pressures of the big day are starting to take a toll. Tensions begin to simmer as they grapple with the multitude of tasks and emotions leading up to their special moment.

Olivia Marries Her Match airs from Tuesday, 1 August at 9PM on ITVBe. You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The four-part series continues across the week at 9PM until Friday, 4 August.