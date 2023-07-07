Love Island: SR10: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique and Ella chat. ©ITV Plc

Fresh from the fallout of Casa Amor, Love Island 2023 is quickly racing towards its final.

And right now Tyrique and Ella find themselves the perhaps unlikely favourites to be crowned Love Island winners.

It’s despite Ella coming back with a new beau following Casa Amor.

Love Island: SR10: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ouzy and Ella chat. ©ITV Plc

After staying loyal throughout Casa Amor, Tyrique chose to recouple with Ella and was going to tell her exactly how he felt, but he was dealt a crushing blow when she came back with Ouzy.

They remain the favourites while Ouzy and Ella have been chalked up at 12/1 to go all the way.

Lochan and Whitney are next in the betting with their odds trimmed into 4/1 from 10/1.

Catherine returned from Casa Amor with Elom, leaving Irish soccer star Scott newly single. The Dubliner and her new partner have been added at 8/1, while Mitchel and Abi are 13/2 leaving Jess flying solo.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a huge surprise to see Ella and Tyrique split, but punters still believe they will patch things up and win the £50,000, while Ouzy and Ella are unlikely to last at 12/1.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

In tonight’s episode, Leah receives a text with good news for one lucky couple.

The text reads: “Islanders, The Hideaway retreat is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night together. #OneOnOne #AfterHours

The Islanders make a unanimous decision, but which couple will be heading to the Hideaway Retreat?

In the privacy of the hideaway (ignoring the cameras of course), things soon take a racy turn as the girl in question puts on a fashion show modelling a selection of lingerie which gets her partner’s heart racing.