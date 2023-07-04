First two stars on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up 'REVEALED'

The first two names on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up have reportedly been revealed.

The BBC One dancing show will be back this autumn with a brand new cast of celebrity contestants.

Although no names have been officially announced for the new series just yet, two names are said to have signed up for the upcoming run.

Adam Thomas in Waterloo Road. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

The first is soap star Adam Thomas, best known for his roles on Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, which recently returned to screen.

He is also the brother of Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas and Love Island star Scott Thomas.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “After two decades on screen and, as one of the Thomas brothers, he instantly brings a huge fanbase. That’s what Strictly bosses love.

“Producers also see him as someone who can fill the young hunk role, which is important and often sees them pick soap stars.”

Claimed to be joining him on this year’s cast is television host Angela Scanlon.

She regularly guests hosts on The One Show and also currently fronts Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two.

Angela Scanlon, hosts of Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two. Credit: BBC/Remarkable TV

An insider told the Daily Mail: “It is hard to get the mix right for Strictly every year but producers think that Angela is perfect for it.

“She is really popular with the BBC’s viewers but unlike so many celebrities she doesn’t have a dancing background so Strictly fans will be able to go on a really enjoyable journey with her.”

More rumoured celebs for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include wheelchair basketball player and telly hostAde Adepitan, chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo, 80s popstar Shakin Stevens and actor Bobby Brazier.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One

Over on spin-off show It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will be joined by Fleur East who will take over from Rylan who stepped down.

Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will be back as judges this year.