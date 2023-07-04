Jesy Nelson has been tipped for Dancing On Ice’s latest season.

The singer is best known for being one-fifth of girl group Little Mix.

After being formed on The X Factor in 2011, the group went on to enjoy a decade topping the charts before Jesy left the band in 2020.

Jesy Nelson – (C) BBC – Photographer: Zoe McConnell

Following a brief solo music career, Jesy is now reportedly in talks to join the next series of Dancing On Ice on ITV.

The Sun reports that the performer has been approached by show bosses keen to sign her to appear on the rink next year.

A source shared with the publication: “She has chosen to take some time out from music and has the rest of the year off, meaning she could come back with a bang in January when the next series kicks off.

“ITV have approached Jesy to see if she would be interested. They have made it clear she is firmly at the top of their wish list and they’d do anything to make it happen.”

The insider added: “She is an incredibly talented performer and would have a great presence on the ice. The show’s bosses hope the break she is on at the moment will give her time to think about taking part, as ITV think she would be brilliant.”

Jesy stepped down from Little Mix in 2020, leaving fans shocked by the move.

She told the group’s followers at the time: “I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

In 2021 Jesy dropped debut solo single Boyz but split from her record label in 2022. Earlier this year she released new single Bad Thing.

Right now no names are officially confirmed for the next series of Dancing On Ice, expected to begin in January on ITV1.