A second season of Loaded in Paradise has been confirmed for ITVX and ITV2.

The new reality show first launched on ITV’s new streaming service in 2022 and is the first reality format recommission for ITVX.

Loaded in Paradise sees fun-loving pairs in a race to take control of, and spend, 50,000 euros as they aim to follow the show’s mantra: ‘Live your best life, just don’t get caught’.

Loaded in Paradise on ITVX – The Contestants © Twofour

The new run will re-visit the original location, Greece, but with an exciting new route, packed with luxurious locations, incredible spends, and twists and turns.

Satmohan Panesar, Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor, ITV, said: “Loaded In Paradise was specially commissioned for ITVX to offer a bingeable, fresh new format in the reality space, with a new take on couples and a strong competitive, action element driving the narrative.

“We’re bringing it back for a second run and it promises even more drama, excitement and larger than life characters having fun in the sun.”

Louise Hutchinson, Head of Entertainment at producers Twofour, added: “We are so excited to be able to build on the success of series one. Loaded in Paradise is a fantastic format – adrenaline packed gameplay with brilliant reality content – which makes for a wonderfully, fresh, exciting series. We can’t wait to get back out to Greece.”

A release date for Loaded in Paradise 2 is to be announced.

The first series is available to watch online now via ITVX here.