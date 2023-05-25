ITVBe announces trio of reality shows with Olivia Attwood, Abbey Clancy and the Madeley's

ITVBe has announced a trio of reality shows featuring Olivia Attwood, Abbey Clancy and the Madeley’s.

The first, provisionally titled At Home With the Madeley’s, will follow TV presenters Richard and Judy and their daughter Chloe.

A teaser shares: “At the heart of the series is Richard and Judy’s daughter, Chloe who’s just become a mum for the very first time. With her parents even more involved in her life, and husband former rugby star James Haskell forging a new career as a DJ, Chloe is navigating complex family dynamics, a busy career and motherhood.”

“We’ll see TV royalty Richard and Judy as the doting grandparents, supporting Chloe through the tough early months of motherhood and enjoying their ever-growing family as we follow them on family days out and family holidays.”

Next, Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes sees model Abbey Clancy heading behind the doors of some of the world’s most stylish and exclusive homes, to meet the famous and successful celebrities who share her passion for interior design.

“Nothing is off limits as Abbey gets an exclusive peek inside these incredible abodes as she delves into their home lives and the inspirations behind the designs,” a teaser reads. “We will hear the personal stories behind their treasured possessions and gain a rare insight into their personal lives in this warm, fun and revealing series.”

Finally, ITVBe has announced a wedding special with Olivia Attwood in Olivia Marries Her Match.

A teaser reveals: “Olivia Attwood is back and this time giving viewers an access-all-areas pass to her wedding day as she marries her fiancé, Blackburn Rovers professional footballer Bradley Dack in a glamorous and idyllic ceremony, in this next big stage of Olivia’s life.

“Olivia Marries Her Match will follow Olivia and Brad every step of the way in their busy lives in the lead up to their big day, as they plan their lavish wedding and say ‘I do’. From wine tasting to dress fittings, to hen and stag parties nothing will be off limits as we see the highs and lows of organising a day to remember.

“As we get to know their families and friends, what dress will Olivia be wearing and what music will they dance their first dance to?”

All three series will air on ITVBe and ITVX later this year.