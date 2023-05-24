Rochelle & Marvin Humes have been tipped to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as hosts of Dancing On Ice.

It comes after Phillip stepped down from hosting This Morning on ITV with immediate effect last week, seeing him depart the daytime series after more than 20 years.

ITV say he will still continue to host shows for the channel, including June’s British Soap Awards, but there’s no official word yet on if he and Holly will be fronting Dancing On Ice together in the new year.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. ©ITV Plc

It appears some are expecting new faces on the ice skating show, with Rochelle and Marvin named as favourites with BoyleSports to take over as ice rink hosts.

Bookies BoyleSports chalked up possible replacements for Phil and Holly following a flood of requests over the past 24 hours and Ant & Dec have been made second favourites at 7/1 after they revealed they were stepping away from Saturday Night Takeaway after the 20th series airs next year.

Some big names including Joel Dommett (8/1), Alesha Dixon (14/1) and Graham Norton (16/1) are also in the mix, but the majority of the support is arriving for The Hit List co-presenters Rochelle and Marvin.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are the frontrunners in the race to replace Schofield on This Morning, but the duo have also been backed into 6/1 from 10/1 to take their on-screen relationship to the ice.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Ant and Dec are popular choices for a switch to the rink but not as much as Rochelle and Marvin Humes, so perhaps the public know something we don’t as Phil and Holly’s on-screen partnership is clearly on the thinnest of ice.”

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year.