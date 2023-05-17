Channel 4 has confirmed there won’t be a second series of reality game show Murder Island.

Originally airing in 2021, the show saw a group of everyday people attempt to solve a fictional murder and put the perpetrator behind bars.

Under the watchful eyes of some of Britain’s leading Senior Investigating Officers, eight amateur detectives competed to solve the crime with a £50,000 prize for those who could bring the suspect to justice.

Parm with Claire, Graham and Simon.

In a statement, Channel 4 said there were no current plans for a second series.

They said: “Murder Island was a bold and creative programme that found an engaged audience who were hooked right until the end.

“Our commissioning strategy is to continue to develop new formats and exciting ideas.”

A show insider added to The Sun newspaper: “Channel 4 are proud of the production values with Murder Island but have decided the investigation is over

For now you can catch up on the first series online via Channel4.com here.

Best selling crime-writer Ian Rankin has wrote the murder mystery, which was filmed on the remote Scottish island of Gigha.

Speaking about the series previously Rankin said: “When it comes to writing a whodunit I usually call the shots, taking the reader only to the places I want them to visit and showing them only the characters I want them to see. Murder Island is different.

“The detectives can follow any strand, uncovering clues as they go and asking the suspects any questions they like. Will I manage to stay one step ahead of them? I think I’ve constructed my twistiest story yet – so let’s see!”