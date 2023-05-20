tellymix
Britain's Got Talent first look! Meet tonight's contestants in latest auditions

Who's on Britain's Got Talent tonight? Acts from episode 7 (20 May)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest Britain’s Got Talent auditions as more acts hope to impress the judges.

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec are back hosting the 2023 series, on hand to support performers brave enough to face the panel.

This year’s judging line up stars new addition Bruno Tonioli alongside returning regulars Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

In the competition hopefuls are after three or more yeses from the panel to secure a spot in the next round where they could make the live stages.

Alternatively, there’s the golden buzzers which sees lucky contestants straight into the live stages.

Meet tonight’s hopefuls below…

Unity

Dance group Unity perform a touching routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Unity. ©Thames

 

Tom Crosbie

Tom creates art with Rubik’s cubes.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom Crosbie. ©Thames

 

Royal British Legion Band

The Royal British Legion Band perform Uptown Funk for the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Royal British Legion Band. ©Thames

 

Lillianna Clifton

Lillianna showcases her dance moves for the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lillianna Clifton. ©Thames

 

Lewis Fuller

Lewis sings in a special musical audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lewis Fuller. ©Thames

 

Harry Churchill

Harry plays the guitar.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Harry Churchill. ©Thames

 

Freddy Grip

Freddy asks Amanda to join him for some science experiments.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Freddy Grip. ©Thames

 

Cammy Barnes

Cammy sings and plays the guitar for the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cammy Barnes. ©Thames

 

C Lights

C Lights dance and sing with a unique duo act.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: C Lights. ©Thames

 

Antony Torralvo

Daredevil Antony balances on stacked chairs above the stage.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Antony Torralvo. ©Thames

 

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX from 8PM.

For now, you can catch up on past episodes of the series so far online via ITVX.

