Britain's Got Talent first look! Meet tonight's contestants in latest auditions

Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest Britain’s Got Talent auditions as more acts hope to impress the judges.

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec are back hosting the 2023 series, on hand to support performers brave enough to face the panel.

This year’s judging line up stars new addition Bruno Tonioli alongside returning regulars Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

In the competition hopefuls are after three or more yeses from the panel to secure a spot in the next round where they could make the live stages.

Alternatively, there’s the golden buzzers which sees lucky contestants straight into the live stages.

Meet tonight’s hopefuls below…

Unity

Dance group Unity perform a touching routine.

Tom Crosbie

Tom creates art with Rubik’s cubes.

Royal British Legion Band

The Royal British Legion Band perform Uptown Funk for the judges.

Lillianna Clifton

Lillianna showcases her dance moves for the panel.

Lewis Fuller

Lewis sings in a special musical audition.

Harry Churchill

Harry plays the guitar.

Freddy Grip

Freddy asks Amanda to join him for some science experiments.

Cammy Barnes

Cammy sings and plays the guitar for the judges.

C Lights

C Lights dance and sing with a unique duo act.

Antony Torralvo

Daredevil Antony balances on stacked chairs above the stage.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX from 8PM.

For now, you can catch up on past episodes of the series so far online via ITVX.