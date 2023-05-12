The winner of I’m A Celebrity’s South Africa all star series has been crowned in tonight’s final.

The past three weeks have seen a line up of former campmates return to the I’m A Celebrity camp, this time in a new setting in the South African savannah.

In the pre-recorded show, they’ve been competing in a series of trials to be named the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Tonight saw the winner crowned as four became three, two and finally one.

Who won I’m A Celebrity South Africa?

It was Myleene Klass who won I’m A Celebrity’s all star series in South Africa tonight, beating Jordan Banjo in the final two.

To decide the winner the final two went head to head in the ultimate eating trial.

Joined by their former campmates, who returned to watch on and cheer, Ant and Dec explained the challenge: Myleene and Jordan would be shown what they could be eating and they must both suggest the number of each item they think they can eat in five minutes.

The celeb that picked the highest number then had to try to eat that many in the time given. If they succeeded, they won a point. Fail and their opponent won a point. If they both picked the same number, the first to finish won the point.

Dishes on the menu included fermented eggs, mice tails and impala eyes.

Earlier in the show, Fatima Whitbread finished in third place after the top three campmates took part in Critter Countdown.

They each had to place their heads, hands and feet in hell holes while enduring being covered in critters.

The trio then had to hit a buzzer when they thought six minutes had passed.

Before that, Phil Tuffnel became the latest celebrity to be eliminated after the former campmates returned.

Ant & Dec revealed they would be deciding the final three, with Phil the unlucky one to miss out.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV1 and ITVX this autumn with its usual series in Australia.