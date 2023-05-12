The Agency: Unfiltered renewed for second series on BBC

The BBC has announced a second series of hit reality show The Agency: Unfiltered.

Offering, an unvarnished look at the world of social media influencers, the new series will once again follow Uddingston-based Aquarius Creative, Scotland’s largest influencer agency and its founders, Kirsten and Amy.

Series two will once again air on BBC Scotland and online via BBC iPlayer.

It will be released in 2024 with an exact release date to be confirmed.

A teaser shares: “The Agency: Unfiltered has established itself as a must-watch show for anyone interested in the world of social media and influencer marketing. With its mix of glamour, drama and real-life insights, the new series promises to be even more exciting than the first.”

Steve Allen, commissioning executive for BBC Scotland said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing The Agency: Unfiltered back for a second series/ The first series was a huge success, and we’re excited to see what Kirsten, Amy, and their team have in store for us this time around.

“This show offers a unique and fascinating look into world of social media and influencer culture and we’re delighted it proved such a hit with audiences”

Kirsten and Amy, the founders of Aquarius Creative, added: “We’re so excited to have the opportunity to share our story with viewers once again, showing them the unfiltered reality of our world” they say. “We’re passionate about what we do and it’s been humbling to see the audience response to the first series. We can’t wait to get going on series 2.”

Series one is available now on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three from Monday, 29 May.