I'm A Celebrity spoilers! Two more celebs leave before shock twist ahead of the final

Two more campmates leave I’m A Celebrity South Africa tonight before Ant & Dec announce a shock twist.

This evening’s latest episode sees the final six campmates – Myleene, Paul, Fatima, Phil, Jordan and Carol – face another tricky survival Trial.

For Paul and Carol this is their second Trial of the day, and while Carol’s game, Paul admits: “I’m running on empty. I’m going to have to pull something out of somewhere.”

Called Vile Vineyard, the trial sees the celebs faced with head holes, bobbing barrels and side barrels. They must race to retrieve keys in each to make it to the fourth zone, The Fish Eye Squeezer.

Here, using only their mouths, they must squeeze juice from fish eyes into a wine glass. Once they’ve reached the required amount of liquid, the light will turn green and they have to drink the contents of the glass.

The two slowest campmates will leave camp for good.

Meanwhile, the four remaining celebrities will take on the ultimate I’m A Celebrity Trial… Cyclone.

The iconic trial from the Australian version of the show returns with a South African makeover.

The final four are given a Bush-inspired superhero outfit to wear, before they head to meet hosts Ant and Dec.

Explaining the rules, Dec says: “The aim of the game is very simple. You’ll start the Trial on the far side of the bank where your stars are positioned. The aim is to get all four stars underneath the four star markers here on the course.”

They are warned: “The elements will be against you, so it’s going to be hard work!”

However following the trial, there’s a shock twist in store.

The final four return to camp to find that their former campmates have returned eliminated

Ant & Dec then arrive to announce: “We haven’t just brought you back for a chit chat… you’ve actually got a very important decision to make.”

They explain: “You’re going to turn our final four into the top three. You’re going to be doing that by deciding, as a group, who deserves to be in the final. You need to pick a top three and the person who isn’t in the top three will leave camp today.”

Stunned by the news, Toff says: “It’s a really awful, awful thing to have to do.”

Who will be heading home?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX, catch up on the full series on ITVX.