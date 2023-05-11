I'm A Celebrity results! Two more celebs leave ahead of Friday's final

A further two celebrities have left I’m A Celebrity’s all stars series in South Africa.

With just one day to go before the final, the remaining six celebs tonight faced a brand new survival trial.

Ant and Dec introduced the famous faces to Vile Vineyard, where the celebs started with their heads locked in cages filled with critters.

They had to unscrew a lock to get out before heading to a series of bobbing barrels and side barrels. They had to race to retrieve keys in each to make it to the fourth zone, The Fish Eye Squeezer.

Using only their mouths, they then had to squeeze juice from fish eyes to fill a wine glass before drinking the contents.

Myleene was first to finish with Fatima a close second. Phil was third and Jordan completed the trial in fourth place.

Therefore it was Paul and Carol who were eliminated from the show and left I’m A Celebrity South Africa tonight.

Carol told Ant & Dec: “I’ve loved it, I really have. It’s very different. I think the trials have been a lot tougher.”

Paul added: “This has been the most incredible roller-coaster ride and life changing experience, one which will stay with me for the rest of my days.”

For the remaining four celebs there was a surprise from Ant & Dec.

The pair revealed they would be taking on the iconic I’m A Celebrity trial, the Celebrity Cyclone.

Dec explained of the trial, given a South African makeover: “The aim of the game is very simple. You’ll start the Trial on the far side of the bank where your stars are positioned. The aim is to get all four stars underneath the four star markers here on the course.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues Friday at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Ant & Dec.

In the final, one of the remaining celebs will be crowned the ultimate I’m A Celebrity Legend.