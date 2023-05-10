Another two celebrities have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity South Africa in tonight’s results.

Following Joe Swash’s exit in a head-to-head trial with Phil Tufnell, this evening saw all of the remaining celebs competing to stay in the all stars series.

They took on a trial called Crate Escape which saw each of the campmates locked inside a crate, filled with critters.

Each had to complete a rope puzzle to escape with the two last to leave heading home.

First out was Fatima Whitbread, followed quickly by Myleene Klass and Carol Vorderman. Jordan Banjo was next out followed by Paul Burrell and finally Phil.

Therefore Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney were left in the crates and eliminated from the competition.

Helen said after her exit: “I am sad to be leaving but I loved every second, I’ve just had the best memories.”

Dean added: “I’ve had an amazing time, I had such a laugh. I haven’t laughed that much in years.”

Elsewhere tonight, the celebrities learned via a Bush Bulletin that two of them would be facing another Trial today, this time to earn stars – and food – for camp.

They had to nominate themselves and decide together who would be the best double act to take the ‘Wicked Wall’.

The pair had to simultaneously climb the wall and push their hands inside various hell holes and work together to work the star from one side to the other.

And later on there as another surprise for the remaining celebs.

They learned that there’s yet another survival Trial that they must all face to stay in the competition.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Ant & Dec.

The series final is this Friday as one of the former campmates is crowned the ultimate I’m A Celebrity Legend.