I'm A Celebrity spoilers! THREE celebrities leave camp in dramatic episode

A trio of celebrities leave the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp in a drama filled episode tonight.

It’s the final week of the new All Stars series as former campmates compete to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

This evening’s show begins with the latest survival trial where two celebs face the axe.

Toff and Andy are locked in a head-to-head battle with Myleene and Jordan, with the losing pair facing leaving camp for good.

The winners meanwhile will get to feast at the final picnic by the waterfall, with a celebratory bottle of champagne.

But with the Trial poised on a knife-edge, who will manage to pull ahead and take that all important victory?

Later on and there’s shock news for camp as another celebrity leaves, this time in an unplanned exit.

Helen reads a Bush Bulletin with news from an absent Janice.

The letter reads: “Dear beloved campmates,

“Never in my life have I had such an extraordinary experience with all of you animals. You are the new BFFs, loves of my life and I’ll miss you until I get to see you again.

“Kisses to all of you, I love you and miss you.

Love, Janice.

“P.S. Joe I’m still p*****d at you and I’ll never get over it. Joke. All the love.”

Helen reacts: “I think we’re all going to really miss Janice.”

Joe says: “Me and Janice get on like a house on fire. We had one moment yesterday where we had slight words. It’s really sad that it ended on that note.”

Fatima adds: “Pleased that she’s getting on well, sad she won’t be back.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Joe gets emotional about his time on I’m A Celebrity, both in Australia and South Africa.

He admits: “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever from anyone who’s done this show. It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade.”

Joe continues: “Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife on the jungle. I have two amazing kids, me and Stacey have had since we’ve been in the jungle. I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”

In the Bush Telegraph he adds: “I feel very blessed, very lucky. It was my chance to come back and say thank you. You pulled me through some very dark times and gave me everything I ever wanted.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX, catch up on the full series on ITVX.