The Big Celebrity Detox start date and line up revealed for new E4 series

The Big Celebrity Detox is on its way to Channel 4 – here’s all you need to know.

The new series will follow a group of famous faces as they take part in a number of therapies to help change and improve their lives.

The celebs will live together at a retreat as they undergo some out-of-the-box and unconventional exercises, including snake massages, open grave therapy and snail facials.

Guide Sah D’Simone. Credit: Channel 4/Tom Dymond

Leading the celebrities throughout the series will be international spiritual guide Sah D’Simone.

The Big Celebrity Detox will air on E4 from Monday, 15 May at 9PM.

The eight-part series will continue nightly on E4 on Monday-Thursday nights for two weeks.

The celebrities on the line up are Kerry Katona, Megan Barton Hanson, David Potts, Michael Venom Page, Princess Olga Romanov, Toby Aromolaran, Chloe Veitch and Martin Roberts

A teaser shares: “What happens when the lavish A-lister lifestyle of wild holidays, five-star destinations and exclusive excess has run its course? In search of answers, eight celebrities have checked themselves in to The Big Celebrity Detox.

Kerry Katona, Michael Venom Page, Martin Roberts, Toby Aromolaran, David Potts. Credit: Channel 4/Tom Dymond

“There’ll be breakthroughs and breakdowns as the celebs search for the real person within them – but how many will last the course of rather radical health and wellbeing treatments?

“In the opening episode, the celebs check in and get a baptism of fire with some urine therapy, which is about as enticing as it sounds. And following a challenging purge-inducing ceremony, one celebrity makes a big decision.”

Genna Gibson, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, said: “E4 has never seen a show like this before and it will test our celebrities like they’ve never been tested before but also take them on a journey they’ll hopefully remember for the rest of their lives.”

The Big Celebrity Detox airs on E4 from Monday, 15 May at 9PM.