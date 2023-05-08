I'm A Celebrity spoilers! Two more celebs eliminated in latest results

Two more celebrities have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa in tonight’s results.

This evening star the new all star series continue with the latest survival challenge.

Toff and Andy went head to head with Myleene and Jordan, with the losing pair facing leaving camp for good.

The two pairs had to search for golden nuggets in a confined ‘mine’ filled with critters and slime. The team who got enough nuggets to tip their scale first won, while the losers went home.

Completing the task first were Myleene and Jordan, securing their place in camp.

Therefore, it was Toff and Andy who left I’m A Celebrity this evening.

Andy told Ant & Dec: “I loved it but I’ve got to say I’ve found it harder this time. I’ve loved it, thank you for having me back.”

Toff added: “I’ve had a glorious amount of fun.”

Meanwhile they weren’t the only ones to leave in the latest episode.

Helen read a Bush Bulletin with news from an absent Janice, who was forced to quit after an injury in camp.

She was was seen by the medical team after tripping over as she walked to the long drop during the night. After being seen by on site medics and taken to the local hospital for further tests, producers decided it was best for Janice not to return to camp but instead to rest up.

Her message to the remaining celebs said: “Never in my life have I had such an extraordinary experience with all of you animals. You are the new BFFs, loves of my life and I’ll miss you until I get to see you again.

“Kisses to all of you, I love you and miss you.

“P.S. Joe I’m still p*****d at you and I’ll never get over it. Joke. All the love.”

Elsewhere tonight, Joe admitted to feeling homesick.

He confided in his fellow campmates: “I’m really missing my kids… I don’t know how to get rid of the feeling.”

Joe said: “I was a different person the first time [I did I’m A Celeb]. This time there’s so much at home waiting for me.”

He adds: “Everyone wants to do their family proud and I want to do the same.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will conclude this Friday night as one former campmate is crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.