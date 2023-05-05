I'm A Celebrity spoilers! Two more celebrities face elimination in latest twist

Two more celebs face elimination from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa tonight.

This week has seen the celebs split into two ‘Prides’, one led by Joe Swash and the other by Dean Gaffney after they made an arrival in camp.

Tonight sees the two prides go head to head to complete the Hell Raise Maze.”

Six ropes are attached to a maze, one for each Pride member. The campmates in each Pride need to work together to manoeuvre the ball through the maze, until they can carefully drop the ball out onto a podium. The team that gets their ball onto the podium in the quickest time wins.

And there’s a big treat on the line, as the campmates learn the winning Pride will get to choose one member to receive a phone call from home.

Janice responds: “My goodness gracious.”

Joe admits: “It put me into a little bit of a ‘dizzle’.”

After the day’s first trial there’s a surprise arrival in camp from Ant & Dec.

The pair reveal: “Today, the stakes are raised. Joe and Dean as Pride leaders today you’ve got your biggest decision yet.”

Joe and Dean are asked to stand in front of the other campmates.

Ant explains: “You’re each going to pick two members of your Pride to go head-to-head in a Trial. You can’t pick yourselves. The winners will get a final picnic at the waterfall. It comes with celebratory bubbles.

“That’s the good news. The bad news, unlike the first two Trials, this time the losing pair will leave camp forever.”

Joe wails: “Oh, no!”

So which two are they picking and which two are they risking to go home…?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX. The series continues weeknights with a grand final next Friday as the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend is crowned.