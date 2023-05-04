I'm A Celebrity first look as Helen Flanagan and Paul Burrell face horror trial

Helen Flanagan and Paul Burrell take on the latest trial in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

This evening’s episode, Toff announces to camp that there’s a new Bush Bulletin.

She reveals: “Pride leaders, you need to pick one celebrity from your Pride to do today’s Trial.”

Joe and Dean are told they can’t choose themselves, nor the celebs that took part yesterday. Once again, winning the Trial will earn a picnic at the waterfall, while the losers face another night of rice and beans.

Putting herself forward for Dean’s yellow team, Helen says: “I want to do it. I’ll give it 100% guys.”

Meanwhile on Joe’s green team, Paul says: “I’d like to do it. I need to prove something.”

Arriving at the Trials clearing, where the Trial is being watched by baboons, Helen and Paul learn they are taking on an escape room-style challenge.

They need to race to work their way through a potting shed, bobbing boxes, a wishing well and compost tunnels. Inside each, they won’t be alone, as they battle to escape in the quickest time.

But what nasties await them in the different areas? And can they keep their cool under the pressure?

You can watch a first teaser in the video below…

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, while busy in camp, Paul bends over and accidentally flashes some tattoos on his bottom.

Joe shouts across camp: “Let’s have a look at those a*** tattoos.”

Paul coyly replies: “I haven’t got any tattoos…”

Toff says: “I’ve got money on a castle…oh, [it’s] a dragon!”

Jordan asks: “What does the Chinese say?”

Paul says: ‘Made in Britain’. [I got them] a long time ago.”

Joe asks: “Did you show the Queen? Have a look at this your highness!”

Paul replies: “No! Diana said, ‘Oh, cheeky!’”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.