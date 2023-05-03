I'm A Celebrity spoilers! Camp split in two as celebs go head to head for food

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight as the celebs are given some shock news by Ant & Dec.

This evening’s latest episode begins with the second half of Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney’s drinking trial.

The new arrivals have to down disgusting drinks in order to win treats for camp.

Blended crocodile foot is on the menu for Dean as he tries to earn a snack for Jordan. And Joe faces blended kudu anus as he tries to win cheese for Myleene.

Once the pair have finally completed the challenge, they head to camp. When they arrive, how will the results of their efforts go down with their new campmates?

Shortly after, Ant and Dec arrive in order to tell the celebrities they will no longer work as one camp.

They will now be split into two ‘Prides’ and go head-to-head to win food.

New arrivals Joe and Dean are chosen to be the leaders of each Pride and must take turns to pick the campmates they want. Joe goes first after winning a coin toss.

And it’s not long before the Prides do battle, in a snakes and ladders-themed Trial, which has a picnic by the waterfall as the prize.

But who is going into battle and who will come out victorious?

Meanwhile tonight, Fatima and Carol plan to crack the whip over camp chores.

During the night, Fatima wakes Andy up to tend to the fire, as his role on wood drop dictates he should.

Fed up with having to remind people to do their tasks, Fatima and Carol decide to take action.

Carol says: “I think we need to remind them what their responsibilities are. There are quite a lot of people not pulling their weight.”

Fatima agrees: “They need guidance.”

Elsewhere, determined to trick his opposing Pride leader, Joe steals the mattress from Dean’s bed and hides it in his hammock for a comfier night’s sleep.

But even as he settles down for bed, Dean hasn’t noticed the switcheroo.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.