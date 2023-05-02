I'm A Celebrity spoilers! One celeb heads home as two new faces join camp

I’m A Celerity South Africa continues tonight with another elimination and new campmates.

Last night’s episode saw Ant & Dec drop the bombshell news that the campmates themselves would be choosing who was voted out of camp next.

They each voted in a secret ballot and woke up unhappy about the prospect of having a hand in who is leaving that morning.

Helen says of voting: “It makes you feel like s***.”

Toff adds: “I’m not happy about my decision. I just felt I had to vote for someone.”

Amir shares: “This is not a holiday, it’s a competition and there has to be one Legend, one winner.”

Jordan agree: “At the end of the day there’s only going to be one winner.”

Ant and Dec arrive in camp to reveal who will be leaving immediately. But who’s packing their bags for good?

Meanwhile tonight there’s a surprise arrival as two new campmates join the show.

Myleene reads out the latest Bush Bulletin to camp, revealing that the next Trial is entitled ‘Tanks of Torment’. She announces: “The campmate taking part is Carol.”

Carol is then told: “You must now choose one of your fellow campmates to assist you.”

Carol immediately says: “Fatima.”

In the Bush Telegraph Fatima remarks: “My name came out of Carol’s mouth within seconds!”

However little do Carol and Fatima know, they’re not the only celebrities undertaking a Trial.

Two more returning campmates – actors Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash – have secretly arrived in sundrenched South Africa and are immediately plunged into a drinking Trial, described as one of the most disgusting ever.

Named ‘Flipping Disgusting’, the duo meet with Ant and Dec to find out they will be drinking some gruesome concoctions in a bid to win some treats for the individual campmates.

Joe admits: “I’m really nervous. I feel like I’m doing this for the first time again, which ain’t good.”

Dean says of returning: “I’m probably more scared now than I was then!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.