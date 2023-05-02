Another celebrity has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa in tonight’s show.

I’m A Celebrity 2023’s all star series continued this week with the sudden late night arrival of Ant and Dec in the camp.

As the pair surprised the celebs, they announced: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp. But this time, who that is, is up to you.”

This was the first time in the history of the show that the campmates have chosen who goes.

Each celebrity secretly voted in the Bush Telegraph for who they wanted to leave.

The next morning, Ant & Dec returned to camp as they revealed the results of the vote.

With the most votes, the next celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa tonight was Amir Khan.

Amir seemed happy to be heading home, saying he was missing his kids and family, however Toff said she was “distraught” at the result.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Carol and Fatima took on the latest Bushtucker Trial.

Myleene read out the latest Bush Bulletin to camp, revealing that the next Trial is entitled ‘Tanks of Torment’.

She announced: “The campmate taking part is Carol” before Carol was told: “You must now choose one of your fellow campmates to assist you.”

Carol immediately said: “Fatima.”

However the two weren’t the only celebs taking part in a trial.

Unknown to the rest of camp, two more returning campmates – actors Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash – had arrived in South Africa.

They were immediately plunged into a drinking trial called Flipping Disgusting, described as one of the most disgusting ever, in to win treats for their new campmates.

Joe admitted: “I’m really nervous. I feel like I’m doing this for the first time again, which ain’t good.”

While Dean shared: “I’m probably more scared now than I was then!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The former campmates are competed in the pre-recorded series to be crowned the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.