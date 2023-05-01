There are two huge firsts on I’m A Celebrity’s All Star series in South Africa tonight.

Following last Friday’s first elimination, which saw two celebs sent home, news arrives this evening of the latest trial.

Carol reads: “Celebrities, it is now time for three of you to take part in today’s Trial, World’s End.”

She adds: “The names are here: Amir, Helen and Myleene.”

Toff tells Helen: “You’ve got to do better this time. Sorry to be savage, but you have to.”

Andy adds: “Just remember, if you come back with no stars, Janice will rip your head off.”

Meeting Ant & Dec, the trio learn they will be facing the highest trial ever in the history of the show.

They are told they will all be climbing a crane-like structure 1,100m high, in a bid to unhook stars and attach them to themselves.

A nervous Amir insists: “Camp’s been eating well… we have to get through this. We’ve got a strong team today. We’re going to make sure we have another feast tonight.”

While Helen declare “Guys, I’m not going to let you down, I’m going to do it.”

How will the trio get on?

Later and back in camp, Ant & Dec make a surprise entrance with a shock announcement.

Dec reveals “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp. But this time, who that is, is up to you.”

It’s the first time in I’m A Celebrity history that the campmates will decide who heads home.

“Oh no, that’s horrible!” reacts Carol while Paul adds: “That’s not nice!”

But how will the campmates decide? Time is ticking for one celebrity…

Also on this evening’s episode, Janice reveals plans to release an album while Toff and Carol make plans for a late lunch.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.