I Kissed A Boy cast: Meet the singletons on new BBC Three dating show

The UK’s first ever gay dating show has arrived on BBC Three – meet the cast of I Kissed A Boy!
Hosted by Dannii Minogue, the new series will see 10 single guys are matched up before meeting for the first time with a kiss.
I Kissed a Boy is packed with explosive drama, gripping cliffhangers and powerful untold stories – from coming out in a strict religious family, to the pressures of body image in the gay dating scene, to navigating self-acceptance, sex and first same sex relationships.
I Kissed A Boy starts on Sunday, 14 May at 9PM on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
Meet the cast below…
I Kissed A Boy
Ben
Age: 28
From: Edinburgh
Ben says: “Being surrounded by such different types of gay guys, all so confident, really highlighted to me that the only person stopping you from being who you want to be, is you!”
Bobski
Age: 23
From: Essex
Bobski says: “I won’t spoil the show for you but you can definitely expect lots of kissing, a cheeky twerk here and there and a little bit of Bobski magic”
Gareth
Age: 28
From: Kilkeel, Northern Ireland
Gareth says: “I just hope that some queer kid, who’s scared to be who they are, sees this and it makes them feel strong, glorious and powerful enough for them to accept and display their true authentic selves to the world. Something I wish I would have done a lot sooner in my life.”
Jake
Age: 27
From: Swansea
Jake says: “I love the fact that every day was something different, with people from all different backgrounds. It’s been life changing and I hope it helps other people to find love and kindness in the world”
Joseph
Age: 23
From: London
Joseph says: “What an experience. I’ve learnt a lot about myself. I felt so safe in those walls. Everyone’s amazing – we all had this amazing brotherhood”
Josh
Age: 24
From: Rhyl, North Wales
Josh says: “Many people have the misconception that ‘gay’ is a certain look or trait so having a show like this really helps to break down those stereotypes”
Kailum
Age: 25
From: Brighton
Kailum says: “You can expect plenty of snogging, real connections, drama, sassiness but most importantly some real, hard hitting stories”
Ollie
Age: 27
From: Brighton
Ollie says: “I’m very proud to be part of the show, being my honest self and showing the viewers that stereotypes are a thing of the past. You can definitely expect a fun cheeky chappy lad with a sensitive side”
Ross
Age: 27
From: Manchester
Ross says: “I am so proud to have been a part of I Kissed a Boy. Yes, I went into this to find my dream man but whilst doing this I didn’t expect to leave with the friendships I’ve got”
Subomi
Age: 29
From: London
Subomi says: “Dannii really gave Cupid a run for their money. She’s such a beautiful soul and you could feel the love oozing off her which was so nice to be around”
