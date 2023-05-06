tellymix
Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers! Meet tonight's latest contestants

Who's on Britain's Got Talent tonight? Acts from episode five (6 May)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Selection of acts appearing in Britain's Got Talent 2023 episode 5
Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

The new season of Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings in the wings. They will be on hand to support hopefuls as they step out on stage to face the judges and audience.

The judging line up for 2023 features new judge Bruno Tonioli alongside returning panellists Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

As usual acts will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to make it through to the next stage where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five budding performers will get awarded the golden buzzer straight into the live stages.

Meet this evening’s contestants hoping to make it through…

Banji’s Class

Teacher Banji and his pupils perform their original song ‘New King’.

Banji’s Class
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Banji’s Class. ©Thames

 

Bennett Kvanagh

Teacher Bennet performs a musical comedy routine with a keyboard.

Bennett Kvanagh
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bennett Kvanagh. ©Thames

 

Boycanto

Theatre group perform their rendition of Revolting Children from the musical Matilda.

Boycanto
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Boycanto. ©Thames

 

Markus Birdman

Stand-up comedian Markus performs a comedy routine.

Markus Birdman
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Markus Birdman. ©Thames

 

MB14

Artist Mohamed uses his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track.

MB14
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: MB14. ©Thames

 

Mr Blobby

TV personality Mr Blobby performs a ‘magic’ routine.

Mr Blobby
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mr Blobby. ©Thames

 

Sheffield Community Choir

Gospel choir sing Happy by Pharrell Williams.

Sheffield Community Choir
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sheffield Community Choir. ©Thames

 

Simon Heart

Duane and Ashford perform a series of impersonations and play music on a keyboard.

Simon Heart
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Simon Heart. ©Thames

 

Travis George

Volunteer Travis sings Stars from the musical Les Misérables.

Travis George
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Travis George. ©Thames

 

United To Dance

Ballroom and Latin group dance to a medley of tracks.

United To Dance
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: United To Dance. ©Thames

 

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.

