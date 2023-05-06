Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.
The new season of Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.
Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings in the wings. They will be on hand to support hopefuls as they step out on stage to face the judges and audience.
The judging line up for 2023 features new judge Bruno Tonioli alongside returning panellists Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.
As usual acts will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to make it through to the next stage where they could make the semi-finals.
Alternatively, five budding performers will get awarded the golden buzzer straight into the live stages.
Meet this evening’s contestants hoping to make it through…
Banji’s Class
Teacher Banji and his pupils perform their original song ‘New King’.
Bennett Kvanagh
Teacher Bennet performs a musical comedy routine with a keyboard.
Boycanto
Theatre group perform their rendition of Revolting Children from the musical Matilda.
Markus Birdman
Stand-up comedian Markus performs a comedy routine.
MB14
Artist Mohamed uses his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track.
Mr Blobby
TV personality Mr Blobby performs a ‘magic’ routine.
Sheffield Community Choir
Gospel choir sing Happy by Pharrell Williams.
Simon Heart
Duane and Ashford perform a series of impersonations and play music on a keyboard.
Travis George
Volunteer Travis sings Stars from the musical Les Misérables.
United To Dance
Ballroom and Latin group dance to a medley of tracks.
Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1.
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.