Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

The new season of Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings in the wings. They will be on hand to support hopefuls as they step out on stage to face the judges and audience.

The judging line up for 2023 features new judge Bruno Tonioli alongside returning panellists Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

As usual acts will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to make it through to the next stage where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five budding performers will get awarded the golden buzzer straight into the live stages.

Meet this evening’s contestants hoping to make it through…

Banji’s Class

Teacher Banji and his pupils perform their original song ‘New King’.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Banji’s Class. ©Thames

Bennett Kvanagh

Teacher Bennet performs a musical comedy routine with a keyboard.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bennett Kvanagh. ©Thames

Boycanto

Theatre group perform their rendition of Revolting Children from the musical Matilda.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Boycanto. ©Thames

Markus Birdman

Stand-up comedian Markus performs a comedy routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Markus Birdman. ©Thames

MB14

Artist Mohamed uses his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: MB14. ©Thames

Mr Blobby

TV personality Mr Blobby performs a ‘magic’ routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mr Blobby. ©Thames

Sheffield Community Choir

Gospel choir sing Happy by Pharrell Williams.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sheffield Community Choir. ©Thames

Simon Heart

Duane and Ashford perform a series of impersonations and play music on a keyboard.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Simon Heart. ©Thames

Travis George

Volunteer Travis sings Stars from the musical Les Misérables.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Travis George. ©Thames

United To Dance

Ballroom and Latin group dance to a medley of tracks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: United To Dance. ©Thames

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.