Here’s when to watch I’m A Celebrity… South Africa as the new all star series comes to ITV.

Swapping the Australian bush for the Savannah scrub, the new show sees former campmates return to compete to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

They’ll go face to face in survival trials to avoid elimination before one is crowned champion.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

A total of nine celebs entered on launch night with a further four having joined so far.

Watch I’m A Celebrity on TV and online

I’m A Celebrity isn’t on tonight (29 April). The show continues Monday – Fridays at 9PM on ITV1.

The next episode is Monday, 1 May.

The series is currently scheduled to run for three weeks with a final on Friday, 12 May.

You can also watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX here.

Who’s taking part?

The celebs who entered on launch night included boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, actress Helen Flanagan, TV presenter Carol Vorderman and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Joining them were former Royal Butler Paul Burrell, sportsman Phil Tufnell, media personality Janice Dickinson and musician Shaun Ryder.

TV personality Gillian McKeith became the first late arrival before a trio more former campers returned: Musician and Presenter Myleene Klass, reality star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and soap actor Andy Whyment.

On Friday the first survival trial saw six celebs compete to keep their place in camp.

Ultimately it was Gillian and Shaun who became the first contestants to head home from the show.

Shaun said he was “gutted” while Gillian added: “I’m sad to leave because I really wanted to stay.”

Further survival trials will see more eliminations as the celebs compete to be named I’m A Celebrity legend.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues Monday – Fridays at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.