The first two celebrities have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity 2023’s All Stars special in South Africa.

Tonight saw hosts Ant & Dec arrive in camp with news for the famous faces.

They announced that Phil Tufnell, Andy Whyment and Shaun Ryder would be taking part in the first survival trial and that they would each pick another celebrity to do it with them.

Ant & Dec then revealed that the pair that loses the trial would leave camp for good.

Shaun chose to partner with Gillian McKeith, Phil decided to team up with Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Andy chose Jordan Banjo to join him in the trial.

They took part in Savage Safari. Handcuffed in their pairs, the teams raced against each other to complete a critter-filled course, unlocking tools to unchain themselves and hit a buzzer.

Andy & Jordan were first to complete the challenge with Phil & Toff in second place.

Therefore finishing in third place and leaving the jungle were Shaun and Gillian.

Shaun said he was “gutted” while Gillian added: “I’m sad to leave because I really wanted to stay.”

Other celebs left in camp are boxing Champion Amir Khan, former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan, TV Presenter Carol Vorderman, Olympic Athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal Butler Paul Burrell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and musician and Presenter Myleene Klass.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, the celebs found themselves nervously waiting for dinner to arrive after contraband was found in camp the night before.

Warned their meal would be affected if everyone didn’t fess up to what they had sneaked into camp, the campmates were on edge as it was revealed if everyone has been honest.

At risk was a 10-star meal, won by Amir in the Trial.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX Monday – Fridays.