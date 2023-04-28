I’m A Celebrity’s All Star series in South Africa continues tonight with the first elimination of the series.

Two camps become one this evening – but Ant & Dec arrive with big news.

In the morning, Andy, Phil and Shaun learn that they will be leaving their current back-to-basics Savannah Scrub home and joining the celebs in Main Camp.

Andy reacts: “I’m absolutely over the moon.”

But they don’t have long to settle in before Ant and Dec arrive with some news, which even they’re nervous about.

Dec admits to Ant as they walk into camp, “I’m a bit nervous about this one,” as Ant responds, “Yeah, I am, it kind of rocks it a bit…”

Gathering the celebs, the pair announce that Andy, Phil and Shaun will take part in the first survival Trial of the series and that they will each pick another celebrity to do it with them. The pair that loses the Trial will leave camp for good.

Tensions are high as the celebrities realise they could cause the exit of a fellow campmate, as well as end their own time in camp. Plus, Andy risks leaving Main Camp before he’s even spent one day there.

Who will pick whom and which pair are about to lose their places in camp?

But, before anyone can get to the Trial, Gillian calls for the camp to gather round as she’s got a confession to make.

What secret has Gillian been sitting on all of this time? And how will her fellow campmates react?

Elsewhere this evening the campmates are left fearing for their dinner after contraband was found in camp.

Warned their meal would be affected if everyone didn’t fess up to what they’ve snuck into camp, they are waiting to see if everyone has been honest.

At risk is a 10-star meal, won by Amir in the Trial.

In the Bush Telegraph Toff says: “There’s been a bit of a bizarre turn of atmosphere in the camp. I’m hoping everyone’s going to get a belting night’s sleep.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.