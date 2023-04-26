I'm A Celebrity spoilers: Myleene Klass, Andy Whyment & Toff join camp

A trio of new celebrities join I’m A Celebrity’s all star series in South Africa tonight.

Joining the camp are musician and presenter Myleene Klass, Corrie star Andy Whyment and TV personality and author Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

Reminiscing about her first foray into I’m A Celeb, Myleene says of her famous white bikini: “I spent $40 on it and when I came out, I auctioned it for £7,500.”

Andy says: “As a massive fan, it feels like an absolute honour [to return]. As long as there’s no lions coming anywhere near camp I’ll be happy!”

Toff admits: “There’s something about the magic of this show… to be asked to do it again, it’s too good of an opportunity for me to miss. Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”

Meeting her two fellow new arrivals, Toff says: “It does feel like the great unknown again…”

Believing they are about to enter main camp, the trio get a surprise to find they are actually at a different location.

Finding a Bush Bulletin, Myleene reads: “Celebrities, welcome to Savannah Scrub where three celebrities will live separated from the others in main camp.”

What does this mean for the three new arrivals? And how will this impact main camp?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, after her previous complaints about the long drop, Gillian McKeith decides it’s time to talk to her fellow campmates announcing: “I feel like we need a toilet talk.”

She adds: “Every time we go in there, there’s ‘widdles’ all around the edge. I’m having to clean up ‘widdles’ of people I don’t even know.”

Janice concurs: “Be careful with your w*****s. Don’t sprinkle it on the seat please, we have to sit on it. You can aim!”

In the Bush Telegraph Jordan says: “Hopefully everyone can just start weeing inside the toilet as I don’t know what’s going on here.”

Speaking about sitting down to pee, Jordan admits: “I do that as a treat when I’m knackered.”

Shaun laughs: “Sometimes I can’t pee until I sit down.”

In the Bush Telegraph Shaun insists: “I am not the secret toilet seat widdler, no!”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.