I'm A Celebrity South Africa number of episodes and final date

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has arrived on ITV – here’s all you need to know about the series.

Set in Kruger National Park, the show welcomes back former campmates to face more bush tucker trials.

A teaser shares: “All the campmates survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

“With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.

“Whilst nodding back to the Australian jungle, I’m A Celebrity…South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns.”

Watch I’m A Celebrity Stars on TV and online

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will begin on Monday, 24 April at 9PM. The show will continue each weekday evening on ITV1.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The series will air for three weeks, suggesting a final on Friday, 12 May – however this is still to be officially confirmed by iTV.

Those confirmed to be returning to the jungle include boxer Amir Khan, musician Shaun Ryder, former Royal butler Paul Burrell and actress Helen Flanagan.

Joining them are Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, model Janice Dickinson, sportsman Phil Tufnell, Olympian Fatima Whitbread and TV Presenter Carol Vorderman.

There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

Ant & Dec will host the spin-off, entering the camp daily to surprise the celebs with news of challenges and arrivals. They will ultimately crown the winner of the all stars series.

I’m A Celebrity’s main show which will return in Australia this autumn with a new cast to be announced.