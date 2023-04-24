Glow Up is back for 2023 – meet the line up of contestants here.

Supermodel Leomie Anderson takes the helm as host of the new series, welcoming ten aspiring make-up artists to the competition for its fifth season.

They will be judged on their creative skills and ability to perform under pressure, in incredible Professional Assignments, from TV special FX to the Metaverse.

The legendary Val Garland and Dominic Skinner will judge the MUAs with the bottom two each week fighting to stay in the competition in a Face Off.

At the end, the winner will be awarded a contract assisting some of the world’s top make up artists and is crowned Britain’s Next Make-up Star.

Glow Up airs on BBC Three and iPlayer from 2 May.

Glow Up 2023 contestants

Axel B

Axel. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 27

From: Dundee

Axel B says: “I’m a Scottish, Christian Drag Queen and am ready to finally show my talents to the world! ”

Howard B

Howard. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 30

From: London

Howard B says: “I left my family in Malaysia to pursue my career in make-up”

Keiran

Keiran. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 23

From: Cheshire

Keiran says: “It’s time for me to put down the hairbrushes and pickup the makeup brushes to pursue my real passion”

Morgan

Morgan. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 19

From: Durham

Morgan says: “I’m very accomplished for a 19-year old – I’m ready to show everyone what I can do”

On-May

On-May. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 21

From: Glasgow

On-May says: “No-one ever believed that I could become a makeup artist – I want to show them that they were wrong”

Roo

Roo. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 24

From: London

Roo says: “Since going through my gender expression journey, I’ve found my love for make-up!”

Saphron

Saphron. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 23

From: Essex

Saphron says: “I live two lives like Hannah Montana – during the day I”m doing makeup, and by night I”m delivering pizzas”

Sarah

Sarah. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 25

From: Manchester

Sarah says: “I went to university to make everyone else happy – but now it”s all about my passion… make-up!”

Taisha

Taisha. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 23

From: London

Taisha says: “My late brother inspired my creative journey. He didn’t get to share his creative talent, so I want to do him proud by sharing mine”

Wezley

Wezley. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Age: 20

From: Weston-Super-Mare

Wezley says: “I’ve done well to get where I am at a young age, but now it”s time for more people to see my talent”

