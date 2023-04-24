Glow Up 2023 start date confirmed as new series comes to BBC Three

Glow Up is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

Glow Up sees ten amateur make-up artists battle to be crowned Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Judged by Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, the new series will be hosted by British supermodel Leomie Anderson who takes over from Maya Jama.

Glow Up 2023 cast. Top L-R: Keiran, Morgan, Wezley, Saphron. Bottom L-R: On-May, Sarah, Taisha, Axel, Howard, Roo. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Each week, the aspiring make-up artists will be judged on their creative skills and ability to perform under pressure, in incredible Professional Assignments, from TV special FX to the Metaverse.

When does Glow Up start?

Glow Up’s new series starts on Tuesday, 2 May at 8PM on BBC Three.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with episodes premiering at 6AM UK time.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “It’s the MUAs’ first assignment and they’re heading to a film studio in Greater London, the set of one of Netflix’s biggest dramas: Bridgerton. In the crowd tent, they meet hair and make-up designer Erika Ökvist, their first tough boss who they need to impress.

“Working on supporting actors, the MUAs have to deliver flawless, flirtatious, mesmerising looks, but to catch Erika’s eye, she wants them to take a risk within the make-up and surprise her… as long as it’s in keeping with the Bridgerton world. The MUAs are battling it out to win the chance of returning to the Bridgerton set to work on the series for a day.”

Speaking about hosting the new series, Leomie said: “It’s such a surreal feeling as it’s a show I’ve loved from the beginning! It’s crazy to me in so many levels from being a guest on season 1 to working alongside Val and Dominic throughout my career as a model, it’s like I was meant to be here.”

Val added: “Can you believe we are now on series 5? It feels amazing to be back at the Glow Up studio and meeting the next future generation of MUA’s, I think this is the best series yet!”

And Dominic commented: “It feel amazing to be back for a fifth series. The energy in the workroom each day was incredible and so electrifying. I don’t know how the artists do it but each year they raise that creative bar higher and higher.”

Outside the UK, Glow Up is available to watch online on Netflix.