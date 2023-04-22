Love Island 2023 start date for new summer series with Maya Jama

Love Island returns for 2023 this summer – here’s all we know so far about the new series.

Fresh from its latest winter run, Love Island will be back soon for its summers season.

The show will once again be back in Mallorca for what will be its landmark tenth sizzling series, as a host of new singletons seek to find love.

Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama arrives in the villa

Maya Jama has confirmed she’ll be back to host this summer having first taken the helm of in the winter.

When does Love Island start?

ITV has confirmed that the summer season is currently scheduled to begin in June.

There’s no exact start date yet so watch this space.

As ever, the show will air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island sees a line up of singletons on the search for love.

The singles must try their best to couple up, flirt and date to avoid being voted off the Island.

Every week will bring new challenges including surprise bombshells designed to test relationships.

Expect plenty of drama when it comes to the recouplings and firepit gatherings in the ultimate search for love – with more texts, unexpected arrivals and dramatic exits.

The series concludes as a pairing are crowned Love Island winners, taking home a cash prize.

The most recent winter series of Love Island was won by Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan.

It also saw Maya take over from Laura Whitmore as host. Speaking earlier this year, she reflected: “I was so nervous. Obviously it’s a very big show, everyone watches it, everyone’s got an opinion and quite a lot of people online were like, ‘We want Maya to host’. So it felt a bit like, I don’t want to let anyone down.

“I don’t want it to be like, ‘You guys wanted me to do it and now I’m s***’. So I felt that pressure. And to get the slow-motion walk right…”

You can catch up on past series of Love Island now on ITVX here.